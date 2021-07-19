WORLD CLASS LEADERS JOIN TO SUPPORT THE ECONOMIC IMPACT OF THE AMERICAN LATIN COLLECTIVE

Fortune 500 CEOs of The Walt Disney Company, Nike, AT&T, Home Depot, Bank of America, Cisco, Sony Pictures Entertainment and PayPal Confirmed for L’ATTITUDE 2021

SAN DIEGO, July 19, 2021– (BUSINESS WIRE) – The Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of The Walt Disney Company, Nike, AT&T, Home Depot, Bank of America, Cisco, Sony Pictures Entertainment and PayPal will be the stars of L’ATTITUDE 2021, presented by Bank of America, to discuss how the New Economy, led by the Latino community in the US, is driving sustainable economic growth. National media, top celebrities, business people and elected officials will also contribute to the discussion of the event this year, scheduled to take place in San Diego, CA from September 29 to October 2, 2021.

With more than 30 sessions over the course of four days, L’ATTITUDE is an innovative initiative that creates a national city hall with the best and brightest in the country. In partnership with world-class media outlets such as MSNBC, CNBC, The Wall Street Journal and Dow Jones MarketWatch, this year’s event is expected to be the largest in its four-year history.

“In the wake of the global pandemic, unleashing exponential growth has never been more important,” said Sol Trujillo, iconic business leader and co-founder of L’ATTITUDE. “History and data indicate that the US economy cannot fully recover without the Latino community continuing its economic leadership role, and we are excited to welcome a long list of distinguished business leaders and supporters who they recognize this path to economic prosperity. We are eager to initiate a dialogue, provide real examples of market success, and transform this discourse into action. “

Among the assistant CEOs confirmed to participate in L’ATTITUDE 2021 are:

Bob Chapek, CEO, The Walt Disney Company

John Donahoe CEO, Nike

Rashida Jones, CEO, MSNBC

Almar Latour, CEO, Dow Jones and Company

Craig Menear, CEO, Home Depot

Brian Moynihan, CEO, Bank of America

Chuck Robbins, CEO, Cisco

Dan Schulman, CEO, PayPal

John Stankey, CEO, AT&T

Tony Vinciquerra, CEO, Sony

In addition to the renowned CEOs who will participate in L’ATTITUDE 2021, attendees will have the opportunity to meet the most powerful Latinas in the US, as well as new entrepreneurs who are making a difference in the field of business, the finance, entrepreneurship, politics and Hollywood’s biggest celebrities.

Among the programs featured at this year’s event, those attending the event will be the first in the country to learn about the latest news from the special reports that are being released nationally, including:

The LDC Latin GDP in the US Report with the most recent and expected data on the economic production of our Latino community in the US, which could rise even more than in the last report, where it was classified as the eighth economy in the world (if it were a country ).

The LDC Media Report, where Hollywood and our nation’s leading media and entertainment companies are rated on their progress in presenting a diversity of Latino talent from the US, both before and behind the cameras.

The NAHREP (National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals) Status of Hispanic Wealth Report providing the business and financial communities with invaluable information on Hispanic involvement in homeownership, small business development and wealth creation.

A special report from the ALPFA (Association of Latino Professionals for America) on the 50 Most Powerful Latinas in the US

The LDC Latino Perception Report in America provides a national platform to draw attention to the latest facts and data on the Latino brand and false stereotypes, but also to stimulate a discussion on how to catalyze the economic potential of the US Latino community in the New Economy.

The Latinos in Technology in 2021 Report from HITEC and LDC It will shed light on Latino Americans in the technology industry, from the classroom to the boardroom, and shows that they are leading the way in the use of new technology while helping to build new advanced technologies.

L’ATTITUDE annually leads the way in introducing emerging U.S. Latino entertainment talent to the world, and this time around, exclusive performances will be spearheaded by two famous artists during the Friday Night Gala and from Live Concert on Saturday Night. With more details to come, these exciting shows will be hosted by multi-GRAMMY Platinum international producer Emilio Estefan, event partner along with world renowned business executive Trujillo, and Gary Acosta, co-founder of L’ATTITUDE and CEO of NAHREP. (the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals).

“American Latinos are the most prolific entrepreneurs in the country and small business growth will be one of the key themes at this year’s event,” Acosta added. “From catalyzing small business growth to introducing the most powerful Latinas to unleashing the next wave of Latina entrepreneurs in technology and innovation, L’ATTITUDE truly offers something for everyone.”

L’ATTITUDE’s program will include focus groups, small group presentations, and special programs, including:

LATINXT, where they will meet the next generation of US Latino talent in Business and Entertainment.

Latinas with L’ATTITUDE, featuring, in collaboration with ALPFA, this year’s 50 Most Powerful Latinas.

Match-up, an exclusive national competition where US Latino entrepreneurs will compete for more than $ 10 million in equity investments to grow their businesses.

For more information and to register for the event, visit www.lattitude.net.

ABOUT L’ATTITUDE

The brainchild of international business executive Sol Trujillo and NAHREP co-founder and CEO Gary Acosta, L’ATTITUDE presents a world-class roster of CEOs, celebrities, economists, educators, entrepreneurs, journalists, politicians, and industry influencers at its conference. annual. Participants interact in an open dialogue about the latest facts and data about the Latino Factor in the United States and the New Conventional Economy. As the name implies, L’ATTITUDE is about staying the course toward a growing and sustainable economic future for America. Latino Americans, the youngest cohort in our country, account for nearly 1 in 5 Americans and more than $ 2.3 trillion in GDP, making them the 8th largest economy in the world if it were an independent country. L’ATTITUDE features presentations, panel discussions, interactive sessions and entertainment with prominent celebrities.

