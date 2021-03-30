World champion Wilfredo ‘Bimbito’ Méndez and world qualifier Jean ‘Lobo’ Torres will be part of innovative boxing video game

(From left to right) Jean Torres, José De la Cruz and Wilfredo Méndez

Las Vegas, NEVADA – After a 10-year absence from console boxing games, an ambitious project came to make up for all that lost time.

The Steel City Interactive company will launch, on a date to be announced, its boxing video game called ‘eSports Boxing Club’, which can be enjoyed on Steam, PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One.

“I’m super excited that video game fans will be able to see me. It’s like a dream come true because when I was a kid and a teenager, I played a lot of video games where I could play using my heroes, but now I’m one of the elements of the game. It’s incredible and really motivating, ”said World Boxing Organization minimumweight world champion Wilfredo Méndez, who is training in Las Vegas at the ‘Mayweather Boxing Club’, heading for his third starting defense on a date and venue to be confirmed. .

The 140-pound world classified and the new acquisition of Mayweather Promotions, Jean ‘Lobo’ Torres stated that, “In the video game you will be able to choose the promoting house you want to belong to, the coach, the place of the event, the ‘cutman’, there are contracts with stipulations. It is a very interactive and high quality game. To those who are going to buy the video game, I advise them to choose me to win by knockout ”, said Jean ‘Lobo’ Torres with a laugh.

The president of Spartan Boxing and representative of Torres y Méndez, Raúl Pastrana indicated that, “We had been contacted by José De La Cruz from ‘eSports Boxing Club’ about his interest in expanding the video game to the whole world, so he needs a Puerto Rican presence and We reached an agreement and now the video game will have the only world champion owned by Puerto Rico with the figure of Wilfredo ‘Bimbito’ Méndez and the strongest puncher at 140 pounds Jean ‘Lobo’ Torres, who is a boxer who has a lot of fanatic ”.

Some of the confirmed boxers and trainers for the video game are: Rocky Marciano, Terence “Bud” Crawford, Joe Frazier, Eddy Reynoso, Oscar Valdez Jr., Juan Manuel Márquez, Virgil Ortiz Jr., Oleksandr Usyk, Roy Jones Jr., Eric “Butterbean” Esch, Shawn “Showtime” Porter, Sugar Ray Robinson, Ben Davison, Josh Taylor, Juan Francisco Estrada, Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez, Tim Bradley Jr., Ricky Hatton, Jaime Munguía, Daniel Jacobs, Gabriel Rosado, Arturo Gatti , Jack Dempsey, Joe Gallagher, among others.

