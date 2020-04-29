3.48 million fewer cars were sold worldwide in March

Europe is, of the large markets, the most affected

Car sales worldwide have registered a 39% drop in the month of March due to the coronavirus crisis, the largest decline recorded since 1980.

The crisis caused by the pandemic of coronavirus It has brought about a considerable drop in car sales worldwide. After knowing the data for Spain and Europe, now it is the turn of those referring to the global market. In March there was a decrease of 39%, which means the biggest decrease since 1980 according to data from Jato Dynamics.

From the 9.03 million units sold in March 2019, it has gone to 5.55 this year. The fall far exceeds that experienced in November 2008 due to the outbreak of the financial crisis, which brought with it a decrease of 25%.

The lockdown population, prevailing uncertainty and consumer panic have been the three fundamental factors that have caused this situation. “This downward trend is not simply due to restrictions on free movement. The industry is being heavily impacted by uncertainty for the future, and this problem began to emerge even before the pandemic spread.” Jato Dynamics analyst Felipe Muñoz has said in statements collected by Europa Press.

By regions it has been Europe the most punished when registering a 52% decrease in sales, while China begins to see positive signs after a month of February in which the fall was 79%. The United States, for its part, has also seen its car sales figures drop in March with 38% less.

