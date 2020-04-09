The Kia Telluride wins the highest award

The Korean firm and Porsche double

The results of the World Car of the Year 2020 awards are already known. The highest award has been for the Kia Telluride, a large SUV that is not sold in our market. The Asian firm has doubled thanks to the e-Soul, just like Porsche with the Taycan, while the Mazda 3 has also reaped fruit.

Despite the postponement of the New York Salon, which is where the winners were to be unveiled, the awards World Car of the Year 2020 have already been distributed. After a first cut that passed ten models of the 29 initially chosen, there were three finalists in each of the categories, five in total. The highest category, the one that chooses world car of the year, has seen the triumph of the Kia Telluride, which has defeated the Mazda 3 and the Mazda CX-30.

Among those who opted for best urban car of the year he has won the Kia e-Soul, which has been imposed on another electric, the Mini Cooper SE, and the Volkswagen T-Cross. The award for best luxury car of the year has also been awarded, specifically to the Porsche Taycan, which has left behind both the Mercedes-Benz EQC and the Porsche 911.

He Porsche Taycan It is the only model of the winners to double, since it has also been considered the best performance vehicle of the year. To do this, it has imposed three of its ‘brothers’, the Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 and Porsche 718 Spyder –ban jointly–, and the Porsche 911.

Lastly, the award for the best automobile design of the year was given, which took the Mazda 3 ahead of the Peugeot 208 and the Porsche Taycan.

.