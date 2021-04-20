World Cannabis Day: Famous people who smoke Do you know who they are?

Which world celebrities are declared marijuana users?

Dua Lipa enjoy a day at the beach and do not hide his addiction to cannabis.

So they captured Zac efron in 2014.

Rihanna is perhaps the most open on the subject. This is how she was captured in 2012 while enjoying a trip to her native island of Barbados.

The look of Snoop dog It has progressively mutated, although the only thing that has never changed has been his declared fondness for daily cannabis use.

During a music festival in London in 2015, the beautiful Cara delevingne was caught smoking.

Jennifer Lawrence was seen having fun in New Orleans smoking a cannabis cigarette.

Pete davison He is known not only for his acting side, but also for his avowed love of smoking marijuana.

Splash News / The Grosby Group

During his 2014 concert tour, Miley Cyrus was caught using this cigarette in Australia.

The Grosby Group

Beach and a strange cigarette were part of Madonna’s daughter’s high school graduation celebration, Lourdes Leon.