The distributor D3Publisher has announced that the franchise is preparing to reach Nintendo Switch with the delivery Earth Defense Force: World Brothers, which will arrive in Japan later this year, with a completely different visual finish than what we had previously seen.

It seems that this new title within the Earth Defense Force series aesthetically departs from the usual canons of the saga, this is because both the characters and the settings are made with blocks, an argumentatively justified fact since it has resulted in our secret organization having to find out what has happened. Of course, this would not be an EDF if there were no giant creatures, in that sense it seems that this Nintendo Switch video game will not disappoint IP fans.

The first details are the following:

Everything is made of blocks, including Earth, an attack carried out by an unknown force that the EDF will have to face.The world will be divided into areas, a series of phases that will take the EDF through different parts of the world. world (literally), like a battle against giant ants in London’s Big Ben and more.We can create our own EDF by recruiting members during missions, each team consists of four members before starting the mission, all of them with their abilities Unique for use on the battlefield, Earth Defense Force: World Brothers includes units from previous installments in the series, including Pale Wing (the EDF4 Fencer) or Air Raider among many others, but also characters seen in the spin Offs of the saga. The total number of characters that we can recruit are 100, with weapons that will be new and more familiar to us from previous installments, the same with enemies from the past such as the Ravagers, Primers or Agressors among others.

At the moment unfortunately we are left with the uncertainty of knowing if Earth Defense Force: World Brothers will reach our market, since for the moment it has been confirmed only for the Japanese market, in which nothing goes wrong on a commercial level. The Earth Defense Force saga has had an irregular launch in western markets, we will have to cross our fingers, to see if we are facing an exception for Nintendo Switch.

