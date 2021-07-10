World Boxing- The Mecca of Boxing

What we had anticipated was officially confirmed. In the last hours, the legal team of Mexican boxer Mario Cazares initiated legal action for the serious irregularities that occurred in the fight on June 27 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, which ended with the victory in the first round of Cuban David Morrell over Cazares. The first action taken was the filing of an appeal request at the offices of the World Boxing Association in Panama and within the deadlines that the body grants to make claims.

The WBA is required to disqualify David Morrell for the repeated illegal blows (rabbit blows) applied to his rival. Blows that determined the abrupt result of the fight and that caused serious injuries to his rival. The CT scan performed revealed the existence of a grade 3 cervical sprain. The most serious on the scale is Grade 4. The latter can determine the death or disability of the person beaten on the neck.

The lawsuit alludes to other similar situations in Morrell’s brief professional career. There are literally rabbit blows applied to his rivals in ‘all their fights’ and even the similarities of one of the blows Cazares received with the one that the Puerto Rican boxer Prichard Colón received, whose terrible consequences are already known.

The lawsuit includes the claim that in the reparation to Cazares he be awarded the victory in that fight, that the defeat be removed from his official record and that David Morrell be sanctioned, as well as the referee Mark Nelson, who is understood to have committed serious omissions.

At the same time, the document cites serious and inadmissible aspects, where state and federal laws were violated, such as the absence of anti-doping tests, something that adds to a claim against the organization of the fight, since – despite its previous commitment – The work visas of Mario Cazares’s two coaches were not processed, and they were therefore unable to enter the United States, greatly affecting the performance of their boxer.

At the same time and although it does not appear in the text of the document presented to the AMB, it was learned of another alleged irregular situation with the weighing of the two fighters: the scale used belonged to the promoter that organized the event and which in turn manages Morrell’s career (TGB Promotions), remained all the time without any supervision or surveillance from the corresponding authorities.

The lawsuit was filed with the WBA, 48 hours before this organization ordered David Morrell’s next fight against John Ryder, a fighter whose career is promoted by renowned promoter Eddie Hearn, the same one who represents Saul Canelo Álvarez.

We spoke with Mario Mario Abel Cazares at the Via Zoom conference. In the video is the complete talk and ‘Without Filter’ with the Mexican boxer.