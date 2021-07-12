World Boxing- The Mecca of Boxing

I understand as a connoisseur of boxing, that the 126.00 pounds currently can fill Puerto Rico more with pride than with discord.

Very proud of all the militants in that weight, those who were, those who are and those who are yet to come.

Boxing unites a people for the support of all those Puerto Rican boxers who step into the ring. It is time to show that we are still elite in world boxing and each boxer puts his “grain of sand” to continue achieving that boxing panorama.

Everyone has their moment, everyone has their opportunity regardless of the result, support must always be there.