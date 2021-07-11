World Boxing- The Mecca of Boxing

And Nico Ali Walsh’s professional debut confirmed for undercard in Tulsa

TULSA, OK ╶ Nine months after boxing’s most controversial conclusion in 2020, WBA super flyweight world champion Joshua “The Professor” Franco and former Australian world champion Andrew “The Monster” Moloney will settle scores in the third chapter of their rivalry on Saturday, August 14, live at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa.

In the 10-round co-main event, undefeated WBO international junior welterweight champion Arnold Barboza Jr. will face Antonio “Toño” Moran.

The four-round middleweight special attraction will see the highly anticipated professional debut of Nico Ali Walsh, Muhammad Ali’s grandson, against an opponent to name.

This titanic tripleheader from Tulsa will be televised live on ESPN and ESPN Deportes (simulcast on ESPN +) at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

Andrew’s twin brother, bantamweight contender Jason “Mayhem” Moloney, will fight Joshua “Don’t Blink” Greer Jr. in a 10-round bout that will be between the preliminary fights broadcast live and exclusively on ESPN + before the televised triple star billboard. Tulsa fan favorite Trey Lippe Morrison (17-0, 17 KOs) and rising junior lightweight prospect Karlos Balderas (9-1, 8 KOs) will fight in the preliminaries in six-round bouts, while the prospect Tulsa-born heavyweight Jeremiah Milton (3-0, 3 KOs) will see action in a four-round fight.

Promoted by Top Rank, in association with Tony Holden Productions and Golden Boy Promotions, tickets starting at $ 49.50 go on sale Tuesday, July 13 at 10 am CST and can be purchased at tickets.hardrockcasinotulsa.com and at the box office. by calling 918-384 -ROCK (7625).

“The Hard Rock and Tulsa fight fans are excited about a rivalry fight between Franco and Moloney, an action fight between Barboza and Moran, and the professional debut of a special young man in Nico Ali Walsh,” said Bob Arum, legendary Top Rank promoter.

Franco (17-1-2, 8 KOs), of San Antonio, Texas, defeated Moloney (21-1, 14 KOs) by unanimous decision last June to win the world title. In their November 2020 rematch, Moloney dominated Franco for the first two rounds before swelling under Franco’s right eye brought the fight to a halt. Many ring watchers believed a hit did the damage, which would have resulted in a TKO victory for Moloney. The referee in Nevada determined that the swelling was due to a header, and after a nearly 30-minute replay review, a No Contest meant Franco retained his title. The controversy did not subside, and less than a month after the disputed conclusion, the WBA ordered a third fight.

“I am very excited for this third fight with Moloney. I have been preparing very well for this fight and I feel stronger than ever, ”said Franco. “I hope everyone tunes in on fight night because it will be one to remember. I will remind Moloney why I am the champion. “

Moloney said: “I’ve had to wait nine months to fight one more time for what should have been mine in November. There’s no way I’m going to get out of that ring without my world title this time. I’m sure that when you look in the mirror, you know deep down that you are not the true champion. You know there was no clash of heads. I stayed in the gym and took advantage of this time to improve as a fighter. He will face an even better fighter than last time. He’s in trouble. “

Barboza (25-0, 10 KOs), of South El Monte, California, is the WBO No. 3 contender, a 29-year-old fighter who has risen through the ranks since turning pro more than eight years ago. After a 3-0 campaign in 2019 that saw him knock out former world champion Mike Alvarado, he achieved a pair of significant wins in 2020 with decisions over Tony Luis and Alex Saucedo. Barboza is now gearing up for Moran (26-4-1, 19 KOs), a Mexico City native who is 2-0-1 since a 2019 loss to Devin Haney.

Barboza said, “I’ve been in the gym since the Saucedo fight, and I’m looking forward to this fight now. He is a tough and experienced fighter and we are looking to put on a good show. I don’t pay much attention to the ratings. I always train like it’s a world title fight, and I hope Moran puts in a lot of effort. “

Jason Moloney (21-2, 18 KOs) is a two-time world bantamweight title challenger who attempted to defeat the great Naoya “Monster” Inoue last October. Inoue prevailed by knockout in the seventh round, but Moloney returns to action intending to etch his name among the division’s top contenders. Greer (22-2-2, 12 KOs), a Chicago native, who climbed the world rankings after a series of dramatic knockouts, is 0-1-1 in his last two bouts and is eager to regain his form. saw him knock out seven opponents in a row from 2017 to 2019.

Jason Moloney said: “I’m excited to finally be back after what will be almost 10 months out of the ring. After the disappointment with Inoue, I went straight back to the gym and have been working really hard. I learned a lot from that fight, and it has pushed and motivated me to improve and reach another level. This is a fight that we must win for both myself and Greer, but this is my path back to a world title, and no one will stop me from achieving my dream of becoming a world champion. “

Greer said: “I’m marked and I’m having a great camp in Las Vegas. My coach, Kay Koroma, has added a lot to my game. There will be no stone left unturned. Jason Moloney is another top contender, and at this level, you need other good fighters to bring out the best in you. I’m ready to meet him on August 14th. I am grateful to Top Rank, James Prince and Antonio Leonard for this opportunity. “