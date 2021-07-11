World Boxing- The Mecca of Boxing

As ordered by the World Boxing Council in its regulations and with the sole purpose of preventing an episode of sudden dehydration in the World Cup contenders, seven days before contesting the absolute super flyweight belt, the world monarch Lourdes’ La Pequena Lulu ‘Juárez and the official challenger Diana’ La Bonita ‘Fernández, fulfilled the pre-weighing requirement.

With a permitted limit of 53,524 kilograms (118 pounds) seven days after the official weigh-in, equivalent to 3% of the category limit; Both fighters, sporting an enviable physique, loosely complied with the procedure, being declared fit to fight for the world title on July 16 at the Josué Neri Santos Municipal Gymnasium in Ciudad Juárez.

From the Mexican capital, the younger sister of ‘Barby’ Juárez complied on the scale, registering a tonnage of 52,000 kilograms, below the allowed limit, proof of the great discipline that reigns in the camp of the new monarch.

In Ciudad Juárez, the WBC number one world classified, also showed excellent preparation and with a tonnage of 52,600 kilograms, also below the limit set by the regulations, as a clear sign of the great moment in which it is.

In the stellar fight of the ballot that Promociones del Pueblo presents in association with BXSTRS Promotions and that will be broadcast throughout Latin America through ‘Friday Fight Night ESPN Knockout’, the darling of the fans from Juarense Bryan ‘El Niño Maravilla’ Flores se disputes the WBC International lightweight title against Venezuelan strikeout Otto ‘El Tigre’ Gámez; In addition to the special participation of the Sonoran world classified Iraq ‘MagnifiKO’ Díaz and the fearsome puncher from the capital Bryan ‘Destructor’ Mercado.

The sale of tickets for this sensational event is already done through the Don Boletón system at: https://ventas.donboleton.com/eventperformances.asp?evt=2123