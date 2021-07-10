World Boxing- The Mecca of Boxing

A year ago, the entire world was deeply moved by the heroism of six-year-old Bridger Walker, who risked his life to save his younger sister from a dog attack. Upon learning of Bridger’s courageous action, the World Boxing Council not only sent him an iconic green belt and named him honorary world champion, but named a new weight division after him. “We at the WBC are very honored to name Bridger our honorary champion, for his immense courage. It represents the best values ​​of humanity, ”said a statement from the WBC.