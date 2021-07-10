World Boxing- The Mecca of Boxing

MEXICO – The temperature of the statements continues to rise between the world champion Lourdes ‘La Pequena Lulú’ Juárez and the official challenger Diana ‘La Bonita’ Fernández, who this July 16 will compete for the absolute crown of super flies endorsed by the World Council of Boxing in a long-awaited duel that will take place in Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua

The fight that will be broadcast throughout Latin America through ‘Friday Fight Night ESPN Knockout’ from the Josué Neri Santos Municipal Gymnasium, will see the two best exponents of boxing in the world compete for the highest award, the green and gold belt of the WBC , the most prestigious organization in the world.

With a professional record of 23 wins and three defeats, the beautiful border fighter is sure to be crowned, because now the brawl will be in the division where she is classified and where she has played for some years, the 115-pound division; “I have no doubts that this opportunity is given at the best moment of my career and that I am going to take advantage of it, after taking the championship from Lulú, I am going to withdraw from ‘Barby’ Juárez,” Fernández Ortíz sentenced.

In the stellar fight of the ballot that Promociones del Pueblo presents in association with BXSTRS Promotions and that will be broadcast throughout Latin America through ‘Friday Fight Night ESPN Knockout’, the darling of the Juarense fans Bryan ‘El Niño Maravilla’ Flores se disputes the WBC International lightweight title against Venezuelan strikeout Otto ‘El Tigre’ Gámez; In addition to the special participation of the Sonoran world classified Iraq ‘MagnifiKO’ Díaz and the fearsome puncher from the capital Bryan ‘Destructor’ Mercado.

The sale of tickets for this sensational event is already done through the Don Boletón system at: https://ventas.donboleton.com/eventperformances.asp?evt=2123