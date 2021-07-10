World Boxing- The Mecca of Boxing

The Championships Committee of the World Boxing Association (WBA) ordered this Thursday the fight between the super middleweight champion, Cuban David Morrell (in the photo), and the British mandatory challenger, John Ryder.

The teams of both fighters received the corresponding communication stating the start of the negotiation period.

The document explains that Morrell’s mandatory defense date expired on January 18, 2021 but a resolution issued on June 6 allowed the champion to make a voluntary defense against Mario Cazares on June 27.

According to championship rule C.11, a monarch must defend the title against the official challenger every nine months from the date he won the belt. For its part, WBA rule C.13 in the Combat Limitations section states that the champion cannot fight a boxer other than the official challenger within 60 days after the expiration of his mandatory defense period.

For this reason, the committee gave a 30-day period for negotiations from July 8, which will end on August 7. If the parties do not reach an agreement within that period or any of the teams refuse to sign the fight, the WBA will call an auction.