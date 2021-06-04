World Bicycle Day: why it is celebrated and the health benefits it generates

For several decades the bicycle has become one of the main means of transport in some parts of the world and whose use has skyrocketed in recent months, thanks to the pandemic, considering it a safe medium.

But not only that. The bicycle is an extremely economical, ecological transport and above all, using it brings us multiple health benefits.

Just to give you an idea, according to the site brujulabike.com, it is estimated that there are currently more than one billion bicycles in the world and half are in China, one of the countries where this is one of the main means of transport. .

Regarding the United States, the good news is that as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, there was a significant increase in demand, since according to TREK Bicycle, one of the best-selling bicycle brands in the country, 80% of Americans consider cycling safer than public transportation.

Due to its importance, Every June 3, World Bicycle Day is celebrated. It was in 2018 when the United Nations (UN) decreed this date, with the intention of promoting its use as green transport, as well as to commemorate a means that for decades has been the main one in many countries and communities.

In various parts of the planet, World Bicycle Day is celebrated with different activities, such as mass rides, with the intention of raising awareness about this means of transport, as well as workshops on types of bicycles and activities to promote culture cyclist.

Origins of the bicycle

It was in 1817 that the German Karl Freiherr von Drais invented the bicycle, which at that time was dubbed the Draisian. It was made of wood, it was longer and did not have pedals, so the users advanced by pushing themselves with their feet.

Over time, the model evolved to how we know it today.

Benefits of riding a bike

1) It is low-impact exercise, so it helps you lose weight by burning calories.

2) Reduce stress levels.

3) Strengthen your knees.

4) Tones the legs.

5) Improve your immune system.

6) Strengthen your back.

7) Reduces cellulite.

8) Protect the environment.

