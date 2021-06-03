World bicycle day: the passion of the famous for two wheels

The idea of ​​the ride was recovered, that luxury that was lost when we believed with blind faith in progress and its main metaphor: speed.

Celebrities who use them to to exerciseHere is a young woman Madonna in full training.

Nicolas Sarkozy. We do not know if the protagonist seeks to have a more defined figure or if cycling is his favorite sport.

Harrison ford True to his adventurous style, he decided to forget the pandemic and embarked on a new journey by bicycle.

The royalty cycling is also encouraged. Maxima from Holland, by the gardens of the Palace Horsten Estate.

Harry He had a great time riding his bike during the one-year countdown to the 2020 Invictus Games.

Mountain bike for light exercise, as you do Kate Hudson.

Russell crowe walking the streets of Sydney.

Celebrities also use it for a ride with style, like Reese witherspoon.

Paulina Rubio he uses it to get some air and forget his personal issues.

Doutzen Kroes with a very summery look with her children.

Chris pratt embarks on a bike ride with his son Jack in Santa Monica.

With the latest technology: the electric bicycle. Ellen Degeneres on his Haibike e-bike, which costs $ 3,500.

Arnold schwarzenegger He is passionate about wide wheel electric bikes, also known as fat bikes.

The bicycle trailers for children It has exploded in recent years because they serve many different purposes, such as taking family outings with our children, as Molly Sims does.

Shia labeouf riding her bike with her puppy. The ‘Honey Boy’ actor towed his dog in a trailer behind his bike.

Finally we find City Bike lovers, such as Leonardo Dicaprio.

Kendall jenner You also choose this mode of transport when you are in the Big Apple.