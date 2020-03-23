World Baseball Classic 2021 will be played in Taiwan, Tokyo, Phoenix and Miami

MEXICO CITY (apro) .- The fifth edition of the World Baseball Classic will be played in Taiwan, Tokyo, Phoenix and Miami between March 9 and 23, 2021, announced the Major Leagues (MLB) and the players’ union (MLBPA ).

The format of the first round will be made up of four groups of five teams: the 16 participants of the 2017 tournament plus four ninths that will be defined in a 12-country tie that will take place between March 13 and 25 of this year in Tucson.

Group A games will take place in Taiwan from March 9 to 13, 2021.

Group B will meet in Tokyo from March 11-15. The top two in the keys will advance to a quarterfinal round at the Tokyo Dome to be played on March 16-17.

Group C will be based at Chase Field in Phoenix, March 13-17.

Group D will play at the Florida Marlins’ home from March 14-18. Marlins Park will also host the quarterfinals between March 19 and 20, as well as the semifinals and the final on March 21 and 23.

The teams with guaranteed places in the World Baseball Classic are: United States (the current champion) Australia, Canada, Colombia, South Korea, Cuba, China, Dominican Republic, Israel, Italy, Japan, Mexico, the Netherlands, Puerto Rico, Taiwan and Venezuela.

Germany, Brazil, the Czech Republic, Spain, the Philippines, France, Great Britain, Nicaragua, New Zealand, Pakistan, Panama and South Africa will be in the elimination tournament that will give four tickets.

