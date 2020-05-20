“The pandemic and the closure of advanced economies could push 60 million people into extreme poverty,” said the World Bank.

The world Bank (WB) warned that the crisis of SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus could lead to 60 million people to extreme poberty across the planet, and hundreds of millions more to lose their jobs in the face of the sharp economic contraction expected in 2020.

According to the calculations of the institution, the Global economy it will plummet about 5 percent this year.

“The pandemic and the closure of advanced economies could push 60 million people into extreme poverty, eliminating much of the recent progress made in reducing poverty, “he said David Malpass, president of the World Bank, in a conference call.

The institution places the extreme poverty threshold at $ 1.90 a day.

To help tackle the crisis stemming from the pandemic, the World Bank has carried out emergency operations in more than 100 countries, where more than 70 percent of the world population lives.

Most of them have focused on countries in situations of fragility or conflict, such as Afghanistan, Haiti, Chad or Niger.

Likewise, Malpass reiterated the “commitment” to make available to developing countries $ 160 billion in financing over a period of 15 months to address “the economic, health and social impacts of COVID-19“

The World Bank president stressed the importance for countries with fewer resources of maintaining access to advanced markets, through channels such as tourism or exports, which is why the prolonged economic stagnation has especially negative effects.

A few weeks ago, the World Bank stressed that a sharp contraction in migrant remittances is expected, with an estimated drop of 20 percent compared to 2019, due to the massive layoffs in advanced countries in industries that employ large numbers of migrants. , such as restoration or construction.

With information from EFE