World Bank to increase funding for COVID-19 vaccines to $ 20 billion

By Andrea Shalal and David Lawder

WASHINGTON, Jun 30 (.) – The World Bank pledged on Wednesday to increase the funds available for the purchase and deployment of the COVID-19 vaccine to $ 20 billion from a previous target of $ 12 billion, citing a sharp increase in the overall financing demand of developing countries.

World Bank President David Malpass said the global development bank had already provided more than $ 4 billion to 51 developing countries for the purchase and deployment of COVID-19 vaccines, and would soon add billions to 25 more countries.

“Much more will follow in the coming weeks,” Malpass told reporters, noting that a total of 41 applications had been received from African countries, where less than half the population has been vaccinated.

In a joint statement, the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund and the World Health Organization urged G20 countries to adopt vaccinated population targets of at least 40% by the end of 2021 and 60% by the first half. of 2022.

They also urged the major G20 economies, whose financial leaders will meet next week in Italy, to take on the goal of sharing at least 1 billion doses of vaccines with developing countries this year, and increase funding and remove barriers. trade in the vaccine supply chain.

Malpass also redoubled his call for countries that anticipate excess vaccine supplies in the coming months to release surplus doses and to choose developing countries that have adequate distribution plans in place.

The World Bank also continues to push for greater transparency from governments and pharmaceutical companies on contracts, options and deals for vaccines, the official said.

“We are at war with the vaccine,” Malpass said, adding that tight supplies and high demand make it crucial to have enough information to keep production flowing. “COVID is not going to go away quickly. It is going to be a long-term war.”

Continue reading the story

The bank’s managing director of operations, Axel van Trotsenburg, noted that many middle-income countries in Latin America had been requesting funding from the agency, noting that in the last six weeks alone, applications totaling more than $ 1 billion had been received. of dollars.

The World Bank’s vaccine financing package can be used by countries to purchase vaccine doses through COVAX, the new African Vaccine Procurement Task Force (AVATT), or other sources.

(Report by Andrea Shalal, Edited in Spanish by Manuel Farías)