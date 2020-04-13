WASHINGTON, Apr 13 (.) – The World Bank sees “a great readiness” by official bilateral creditors to suspend debt payments from the world’s poorest countries so that they can focus on fighting the coronavirus pandemic, he said. on Monday a high official of the organism.

Lender Managing Director Axel van Trotsenburg said the Group of the World’s Top 20 Economies (G-20) and the Group of Seven (G-7) have largely supported calls from the World Bank and the Fund International Monetary Fund (IMF) to temporarily stop debt payments.

“Everyone understands that we need to help the poorest countries. There is a great willingness. No one questions it, absolutely no one,” Van Trotsenburg told . in an interview. “I think we are in a good place to move forward.”

(Report by Andrea Shalal. Edited in Spanish by Rodrigo Charme)