World Bank says it will commit $ 2 billion to vaccines in developing countries by end of April

By David Lawder

WASHINGTON, Apr 9 (Reuters) – The World Bank Group will have committed $ 2 billion in financing by the end of April for COVID-19 vaccines in some 40 developing countries, the agency’s managing director of Operations Axel van Trotsenburg said on Friday. .

The $ 2 billion is part of a pool of about $ 12 billion that the World Bank has made available across the board for vaccine development, distribution and production in low- and middle-income countries, van Trotsenburg said at a forum. of the institution.

David Malpass, president of the World Bank, said in separate comments to the lender’s development committee that the bank expects this to expand to $ 4 billion in commitments in 50 countries by mid-year.

But public health officials at the same forum warned that a race between the coronavirus and vaccines aimed at stopping it could be lost if the pace of vaccinations in the developing world does not accelerate.

The director general of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said that existing vaccines could become ineffective if the virus continues to spread and mutate.

“Even those countries that have high vaccine coverage will not be safe because new variants that may not be stopped by the vaccines we have will invade countries that may have even 100% coverage in a few months,” he said.

Tedros called for more political will to boost COVID-19 vaccine production and share supplies, including through a stagnant IP exemption on vaccines through the World Trade Organization.

The WTO Agreement on Intellectual Property Issues, or the TRIPS exemption, were the “elephant in the room” that held back vaccine production, Tedros said, adding that it was geared towards emergencies such as the pandemic of coronavirus.

“We haven’t seen any emergencies like this in our life. If we can’t use it now, when are we going to use it?” Tedros asked. “The mother of all these bottlenecks is a lack of political will.”

(Report by David Lawder in Washington and Stephanie Nebehay in Geneva, Edited in Spanish by Manuel Farías)