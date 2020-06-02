The World Bank said on Tuesday it expected the coronavirus and the resulting recessions to leave “lasting scars” in developing countries and emerging markets, with the worst damage to oil exporters and those suffering financial crises.

In analytical chapters of its new Global Economic Outlook report, the World Bank said that the average emerging country experiencing a financial crisis may see potential production drop by 8% over a five-year period, with lost production from developing nations that export oil falling 11%.

World Bank officials said that as growth prospects had already shrunk significantly due, in part, to trade conflicts, the shock of the pandemic could easily spread to solvency problems in emerging market countries.

Low interest rates over the past decade have contributed to a record increase in sovereign and corporate debt in emerging markets, limiting the authorities’ ability to respond to the crisis and prevent business closures, job losses and deteriorating human capital, he said. Ceyla Pazarbasioglu, vice president for equitable growth, finance and institutions at the World Bank.

“If the policies are fully targeted to support zombie interests or companies, this could lead to liquidity problems that will turn into solvency problems,” said Pazarbasioglu.

“What is really needed now are urgent measures to limit damage and loss, but also to avoid economic policies that could lead this health crisis, which has turned into an economic crisis, to become a financial crisis.”

