The devastating effect of COVID-19 on the world economy is far greater than the 5 billion dollars of wealth destroyed, says David Malpass.

..- The global economy is facing « abysmal » losses from the coronavirus pandemic and the recovery is hampered by a shortage of resources, World Bank President David Malpass said in an interview with . on Tuesday.

While the Washington-based institution has already disbursed $ 160 billion to one hundred countries so that they can respond to the emergency, the crisis will force developing nations to rethink the structure of their economies, he said.

For Malpass, the devastating effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the world economy is far greater than the destroyed $ 5 trillion of wealth, noted in a first estimate of the damage.

The World Bank warned that the global recession will plunge 60 million people into extreme poverty, but Malpass said the bleak outlook is likely to worsen as the crisis progresses.

What Makes the World Bank Chief Sleepy?

« That there are not enough resources, » said Malpass.

« I continue to seek (…) that others participate in the programs we have implemented, » including through direct cash payments to quickly help the most vulnerable populations in poor countries, he emphasized.

The World Bank will release its revised World Economic Outlook (GEP) forecasts next week, but the figures alone cannot give an idea of ​​the scale of the disaster, which will leave lasting scars.

« Countries are facing the deepest global recession since World War II, » said Malpass.

« And that should keep many people awake at night worrying about the consequences for the poor, for the vulnerable within those economies, for children, for health workers, all facing unprecedented challenges, » he summarized.

Although advanced economies will face the biggest recessions in percentage terms, « in many ways, the most dangerous contractions are in the poorest countries, because they were closer to the poverty line before the pandemic, » he warned.

The rise in extreme poverty will largely depend on how soon advanced economies can reopen, as developing nations depend on markets in rich countries, he said.