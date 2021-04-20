World Bank expects commodity prices to remain firm in line with economic expansion

SINGAPORE, Apr 20 (Reuters) – Global commodity prices should hold firm around current levels for the remainder of 2021, after recovering in the first quarter on solid economic growth, the World Bank said on Tuesday. .

Energy prices are expected to average a third more this year than in 2020, and a barrel of oil will show an average rise of up to $ 56, the agency said. Prices should rise to $ 60 a barrel in 2022, “mostly in line with their 2017-2019 average.”

Metal prices are expected to rise 30% and agricultural markets reflect a rise of almost 14% in 2021.

Regardless, the World Bank said its forecasts largely depend on efforts to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, in addition to supportive monetary and fiscal policies in rich countries.

“Global growth has been more robust than expected and vaccination campaigns are underway, and these trends have propped up commodity prices. However, the durability of the recovery is highly uncertain,” said Ayhan Kose, vice president. Equitable Growth, Finance and Institutions Deputy of the World Bank.

“Emerging markets and economies, which are both exporters and importers of raw materials, should strengthen their short-term resilience and prepare for the possibility of the expansion losing momentum,” he added.

Crude oil has rebounded from the record lows to which it sank in the initial months of the pandemic. A strong economic recovery and constant production cuts applied by OPEC + have supported the rise in the price of a barrel, said the World Bank.

The prices of Brent crude and US WTI have climbed more than 30% in 2021.

Metal prices may lose some of their gains this year in 2022, fueled by stimulus-based growth.

Copper prices are projected to average 38% higher this year, amid strong demand for construction materials and consumer goods.

“However, they are expected to decline in 2022, as new supplies materialize,” he said.

An earlier-than-anticipated withdrawal of stimulus in major emerging market economies could pose a downside risk to metal prices, but higher US infrastructure spending could support some industrial inputs, such as aluminum. , copper and iron ore.

Agricultural markets have recovered due to strong Chinese demand and production problems in South America, despite the fact that most world markets for food products remain well supplied by historical standards, the World Bank said.

Corn and soybean prices in the Chicago Plaza are near their multi-year highs, fueled by concerns about the security of grain supplies and adverse weather seasons in Brazil.

(Reporting by Naveen Thukral. Edited in Spanish by Marion Giraldo)