The World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) must seek case-by-case solutions to ease the debt burdens of middle-income countries hit by the coronavirus pandemic, their main shareholders said on Friday, fueling pressure to increase the relief already offered to the poorest countries.

Totem with motto “end poverty” at World Bank headquarters in Washington (USA), during the institution’s annual meeting with the IMF 10/14/2017 REUTERS / Yuri Gripas

The Secretary-General of the United Nations, António Guterres, also asked creditors to grant a debt suspension to all developing countries, not just the poorest, warning that many are facing difficulties due to the great global recession caused by the pandemic. .

Guterres said at a virtual conference on Africa, organized by the World Bank and the IMF, that the continent alone needed more than $ 200 billion to fight the disease – sometimes fatal – caused by the new coronavirus and mitigate its economic impact .

Earlier this week, the IMF predicted that the global economy would decline 3% in 2020 due to the pandemic, marking the worst slowdown since the Great Depression of the 1930s.

World Bank Group President David Malpass said the global recession will be deeper than seen during the global financial crisis of 2008 and 2009, and will mainly affect the poorest and most vulnerable countries.

Speaking to the Development Committee of 25 members of the World Bank and Fund shareholders, Malpass urged private creditors to support Wednesday’s agreement between the major G20 economies and the Paris Club to suspend bilateral payments of the burden of debt to the world’s poorest countries by the end of the year.

Echoing a G20 statement, the committee asked the Bank to explore suspending debt payments to the world’s poorest countries.

China also spoke on Thursday, saying the world’s largest multilateral development bank should “set an example”.

