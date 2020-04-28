The resource will help athletes who have lost most of their income in recent months due to the suspension of international competition.

World Athletics announced the creation of a $ 500,000 support fund for professional athletes who are in a precarious financial situation as a result of the worldwide Covid-19 pandemic.

From the previous March 3, preventive measures were taken against this disease and he canceled the World Half Marathon Championship, scheduled on the 17th of that month in Poland, and from then on suspended the entire competitive calendar.

The agency detailed in a statement that resource is earmarked jointly with the International Athletics Foundation, which will help those athletes who have lost most of their income in recent months due to the suspension of international competition.

World Athletics creates fund to support athletes during the pandemic. – World Athletics (@WorldAthletics) April 28, 2020

Sebastián Coe, president of World Athletics, expressed that “our professional athletes trust the prize money they earn in the tests as part of their income and we are aware that our competition season, both on the track and in the streets, is is severely affected by the pandemic. “

The British added that there is hope that some competitions can be organized in the final months of this year, but for now the effort is being made through this fund, and they will look for more, to help as many athletes as possible.

Coe will chair the multiregional working group that will study the applications for support and will be supported by the Moroccan Hicham El Guerrouj, who was the holder of the world record in the 1,500 meters, and the Greek Katerina Stefanidi, current Olympic champion in pole vault , among other personalities. (Ntx)