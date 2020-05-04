Fina (Fédération Internationale de Natation) announced in the early hours of Monday morning that the World Aquatics Championship, which is initially scheduled for next year, will be moved to 2022.

The decision was made due to the postponement of the Olympics by the pandemic of the new coronavirus. At first, the dispute would be between July 16 and August 1, 2021, in Fukuoka, Japan. But, respecting the British Commonwealth Games, the World Cup is scheduled from May 13 to 29, 2022, time day in Asian country.

We are pleased to announce that the FINA World Championships in Fukuoka (JPN) will take place from May 13-29, 2022 and the FINA World Masters Championships from May 31-June 9, 2022, across the island of Kyushu (JPN). https://t.co/NZSO1tBHrJ#Fukuoka2022 #waterisourworld pic.twitter.com/53OeBaifQp – FINA (@ fina1908) May 4, 2020

“After consultation with the Fukuoka City, Japan Swimming Federation, organizers, athletes, coaches, technical committees, TV partners and sponsors, Fina is pleased to announce that the FINA World Championship in Fukuoka, initially planned for the summer of 2021, it will now take place from May 13th to 29th, 2022 “, says part of the official statement from FINA.

This is the second World Championship postponed due to the change of the Olympic Games on the calendar. Last Thursday, the Athletics World Championship, also scheduled for 2021, passed to 2022.

