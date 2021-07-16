Workspace customers will be able to use them for immersive meetings on Meet

Google today announced the integration of its video calling platform, Meet, in its Google Glass Enterprise Edition 2, in such a way that the users of these glasses will be able to show what they themselves are seeing in the first person to all those attending a video conference. Thus, Californians want to promote the use of this device in business and industrial environments so that distributed teams can work on projects and solve incidents that, otherwise, would require the physical presence of many of them in the place where they are developing.

“With Meet on Glass, meeting participants can experience a first-person view from the glasses wearer’s perspective and collaborate with him in real time ”, says Google in the note in which it has announced the launch of the beta version of this product.

In the images shared by Google about this integration of Meet in Glass it can be seen that the person wearing the glasses sees a translucent box showing the video call at the top left of your field of vision of the person speaking in augmented reality.

Meeting attendees, meanwhile, see the same thing as the person wearing the glasses through a conventional video call box. In this way, Google assures, people remotely will have much easier to observe parts, mechanisms or complete machines in a much more precise way, almost as if they were physically there, and give instructions to the user of the Glass in detail.

To use Google Glass in a Meet meeting, the wearer of the glasses will only have to join the meeting from your calendar with this deviceCalifornians explain, without the need to implement complex scan or registration codes.

Google is going to integrate the function of using Meet in its Glass in Workspace. Customers of this product from Californians in the United States, Europe, and Australia You can now test the beta version of Google Meet for Glass Enterprise Edition through the aforementioned platform for professionals.