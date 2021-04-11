Workshops are smiling again: activity will recover by 11% this year

It is a year since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic and many sectors have not recovered their normal activity. During the months of mobility restrictions and confinements, the vehicles have remained standing in the parking spaces and little by little the drivers are coming with more frequency to workshops. In fact, they estimate that the sector’s activity may increase this year by up to 11%.

2020 was a black year for dealerships, the worst in 25 years, with registrations 32.3% lower than 2019. In the section of kilometer zero, they closed with an unprecedented stock: 464,300 used cars, which represents an increase in 18% compared to the previous year. The problem was accentuated with the stampede of registrations before the end of the year to comply with agreements with the brands and with Brussels regarding the new WLTP regulation measurement of CO2 emissions.

However, the sector points out that this may be the year of the boom in dealerships and workshops. Regarding the former, most of the large firms have registered during the first quarter a overall sales increase of 20%, and experts estimate that the sales spaces are beginning to run out of stock, and predict a case similar to that of toilet paper at the beginning of the Covid-19 crisis.

For their part, the workshops, which have been excluded from the Government’s aid plan to face the crisis, registered during the first and second waves a significant drop in billing, highlighting the month of April as the worst of the year, with a fall of 87% year-on-year. In the third wave, the figures have been somewhat more respectful, although they have not allowed the recovery of activity prior to the pandemic.

2021: THE YEAR OF RECOVERY

The automotive industry is currently supported by a return to normalcy and economic recovery. At the moment, drivers have attended the workshops less for various reasons, among which the reduction of daily, sporadic, and long-distance mobility stands out. In addition, the private vehicle is being used less in general and maintenance is being prolonged for economic reasons.

The figures show an activity growth for this year of 11%, according to the forecasts of the GiPA consultancy, which would mean recover half the fall suffered during the past fiscal year in which the workshop business fell by 20%.

According to estimates, in this context there will also be a car use recovery, which fell by 20.9% in 2020. For this year, the advance will be 15.4%, although it will take at least four years to reach pre-pandemic levels and will cause many drivers to choose to take their vehicle To the workshop.

If the target of 70% of the vaccinated adult population is reached before summer, experts say it will be a boost for your activity, because it will lead to a rebound in the number of trips and, therefore, visits to the workshop, mainly in the summer period.

Only in the month of July, after-sales businesses have historically recorded the 11% of annual turnover, three points more than in March and April. For this reason, it is in the summer season when drivers make longer trips and spend more hours on the road and choose to go to the workshops beforehand for greater safety.

And while they anticipate greater mobility in the third quarter, shops will have to work with an older park than normal, whose average age is 11.6 years, according to GiPA. In this regard, the number of cars under warranty or with extended warranty is expected to decrease by 9%.