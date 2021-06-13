Works in the Cutzamala System successfully concluded; supply will recover

MEXICO CITY

As scheduled, the National Water Commission (Conagua), concluded this Saturday, June 12, the interconnection works of the two high pressure lines in the Pumping Plant number 5 of the Cutzamala System.

It may interest you: Work begins at Cutzamala; reduce water supply for 36 hours

At the end of the 36-hour operation, maneuvers were carried out to enter more water into the Los Berros water treatment plant and lead it to Pumping Plant number 5, in order to fill the submergence tank.

Subsequently, the “hermeticity tests” were carried out in the interconnections and the delivery of 13.2 cubic meters per second of drinking water to the Valley of Mexico was restored.

Despite this, the Water System of Mexico City (Sacmex) and the Water Commission of the State of Mexico (CAEM), They must contemplate a stabilization period in the operation of their distribution networks.

The works carried out from the first minute of Friday will allow the water to be conducted through either of the two lines, independently, which was intended to be done with the failed “inverted K”, thereby achieving greater redundancy and flexibility of the Cutzamal System, and with it, carry out maintenance work without affecting the population with water outages.

In a press release, Conagua took the opportunity to reiterate its call to the population to strengthen the efficient use of water and invited to implement measures for its care, as well as its reuse so that we can all continue to have access to the resource.

* brc