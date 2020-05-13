Automotive works councils Nissan in Catalonia They have filed a lawsuit against the Japanese car company for an alleged “violation of the right to strike” after the carmaker decided to include 900 workers in the Temporary Employment Regulation File (ERTE) due to force majeure filed in March due to coronavirus.

In a statement, they have advanced that they will present an appeal to the Labor Authority, Labor Inspection and the Public State Employment Service (SEPE) to not accept the ERTE of force majeure that affects workers who were summoned to work in production from the Mercedes-Benz ‘pick-up’.

They have defended that the factory in the Barcelona Free Zone cannot produce due to the indefinite strike, called from May 4 in all the centers, although until this Tuesday it was only carried out at the Montcada i Reixac plant (Barcelona) , and not because of the coronavirus, reports Europa Press.

On the afternoon of this Tuesday, about 20 workers from the center of Sant Andreu de la Barca (Barcelona) have joined the strike because, they have assured union sources to Europa Press, they have lifted the file to make parts for the Nissan England plants and Renault.

The strike began on Monday, May 4, the day the car company resumed construction after seven weeks stopped by the coronavirus, only at the Montcada i Reixac (Barcelona) factory because with it it was enough to stop manufacturing the ‘pick-up ‘of Mercedes-Benz and, at the same time, ensure protection measures against the coronavirus, according to the unions themselves.

In fact, on Wednesday May 6, the company stopped the Barcelona Free Trade Zone plant due to lack of parts due to the strike in Montcada i Reixac.