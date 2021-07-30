Workiva Expands Value of Cloud Platform with Launch of New SaaS Marketplace

Workiva Marketplace Debuts with Offerings, Created by Workiva or its Partners, That Simplify Complex Notification and Compliance Issues

AMES, Iowa, July 30, 2021– (BUSINESS WIRE) – Workiva Inc. (NYSE: WK) today launched The Workiva Marketplace, with more than 140 templates, services, and 60 no-code connectors created by Workiva and its partners, streamlining existing processes and solving new business problems; all within the connected and secure ecosystem of the Workiva cloud platform.

The Workiva Marketplace offering includes: process checklists, carefully organized and linked reports, style guides, perfectly formatted presentations and much more. Accounting, auditing, financial planning and analysis, financial services and legal teams can easily add templates or connectors directly to an existing Workiva workspace and streamline workflow with process automation, practical examples, and best practices from the sector.

“This is a great opportunity for organizations to grow their business operations efficiently and profitably, leveraging Workiva’s connected ecosystem,” says Julie Iskow, Workiva’s CFO. “In The Workiva Marketplace, users can find tools, templates, connectors and applications that make using our platform faster and easier. It also easily connects customers with our trusted industry best technology partners and consultants and can extend the value of our platform to users. “

“For years, the corporate accounting and financial reporting teams have operated separately simply due to the nature of the reporting and data collection processes, and this can lead to a myriad of complications at the end of the reporting period,” he says. Mike Whitmire, CEO and Co-Founder of FloQast. “Using the direct FloQast API connector available on The Workiva Marketplace, accounting and finance teams automate and accelerate the financial close and disclosure process, reducing the differences between them, adding value by providing greater visibility into the process of closure and reconciliation, and enables a more accurate and efficient reporting process.

“The Clearview Group is delighted to join Workiva as a partner to launch the new Marketplace,” said Scott Freinberg, Director of Advisory Services at Clearview. “Now, customers and partners can more efficiently access industry-leading templates and tools to transform their processes and technology. Workiva is constantly working to improve its products and services for its customers, and we are truly honored to participate in this initiative. “

“The variety of templates and connectors available in the new Marketplace is really impressive, especially with SOX controls, internal controls and management reports,” says Trevor Harris, Head of SOX at NXP Semiconductors. “I like the Marketplace to be easy to navigate and that my team can easily incorporate these industry best practices immediately. The time savings of not having to start from scratch are priceless. This will allow me to do much more with my data on the Workiva platform.

The partners are expanding the use of the platform with mutual clients by creating new services and solutions on the Workiva platform, which solve each client’s unique business challenges.

Argyle, BlackLine, Business Wire, CFO Solutions, Clearview Group, Column5 Consulting, Fastpath Solutions, FH Black & Company Inc., FloQast, Keyrus Consulting, OneCloud, Planalytix, PwC, Sentieo and Trintech are some of the Workiva partners who played a pivotal role in launching the Marketplace, providing valuable templates, services and content that customers can add and use in their workspaces.

Workiva has a strong partner ecosystem, with more than 200 leading business and technology consulting firms available to serve clients while expanding the use of the Workiva platform.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc. (NYSE: WK) simplifies complex tasks for thousands of companies around the world. Clients rely on Workiva’s open, intelligent and intuitive platform to connect data, documents and equipment. The results are: greater efficiency, greater transparency and less risk. More information at workiva.com.

