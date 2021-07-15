Workiva Becomes First SaaS Company to Join United Nations Global Compact CFO Working Group

AMES, Iowa, July 15, 2021– (BUSINESS WIRE) – Workiva Inc. (NYSE: WK) announced today that it has joined the United Nations Global Compact CFO working group, committing to assess its progress towards implementing the principles of CFOs on Investment and Integrated Finance of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Workiva is the first software-as-a-service (SaaS) company to join this group and will work alongside its counterparts to guide companies in aligning their sustainability commitments with viable corporate financial strategies to mark real-world change. .

“At Workiva, we strive to create a better future through transparent reporting of financial and non-financial data,” says Jill Klindt, Chief Financial Officer of Workiva. “Joining the United Nations Global Compact is a logical union for Workiva and our years of experience in solving complex business problems for the world’s leading organizations. I look forward to working with the other CFOs around the world, giving making sense of the complex ESG ecosystem and achieving greater transparency and accountability, “adds Klindt.

“The principles for corporate finance aligned with the SDGs enable the broader financial ecosystem to increase funding and investments for the SDGs, ensuring that no one is left behind. It is about the right thing and the right thing to do, as the long-term success of the business is closely linked to a sustainable future for all, “says Sanda Ojiambo, CEO and executive director of the United Nations Global Compact.

As custodians of more than $ 14 trillion a year in corporate investments, CFOs can be a driving force in achieving the SDGs. Members of the UN Global Compact CFO working group have identified four key areas that are relatively underserved but critical for SDG-aligned investments:

Impact and measurement of the SDGs

Strategies and investments integrated into the SDGs

Integrated corporate financing of the SDGs

Integrated communication and reporting on the SDGs

With the growing global interest in responsible and sustainable investing, it is increasingly important that CFOs help their companies develop credible corporate sustainability strategies aligned with the SDGs.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc. (NYSE: WK) simplifies complex tasks for thousands of companies around the world. Clients rely on Workiva’s open, intelligent and intuitive platform to connect data, documents and equipment. The results are: greater efficiency, greater transparency and less risk. More information at workiva.com.

