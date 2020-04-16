The Galician town of Piñor, in northern Spain, has just 1,100 inhabitants and a peculiarity: it has nine casket factories that, with the coronavirus pandemic, have doubled their production.

His mayor, José Luis González, tells the .. He knows what he is talking about, since he himself has a coffin factory inherited from his father, and that he has now delegated to his son.

He says that among the nine manufacturers, “since the start of this, we have had a demand almost double what we had before.” In the case of his company, they have gone from about 200 coffins per month to “about 400”.

To the increase in demand in the third country with the most deaths from coronavirus in the world – some 18,500 – it is added that the usual importation of boxes from China, which were ready for funeral homes, “has stopped arriving.”

Orders come from all over Spain these days, and they are being dispatched despite the fact that, in the first weeks, movement restrictions complicated the supply of material. There was a certain “psychosis that we were going to run out of boxes,” says González.

Work in the workshops has also been simplified, to cope: “We work much longer hours, and the coffins are of lower quality”, that is, “all smooth, with ecological water-based varnishes”, and regardless of any possible additions marble and glass that are used in normal times.

Asked about the peculiarity that so many factories of this type arose in such a small town, the councilor attributes it to the abundance of pine trees in the area: “It is a good place to set up a coffin factory, because you have the raw material in the village”.

However, the uses and tastes have changed the product.

Until about 25 years ago, “the box was made square and pine”, but from a time here, curved are preferred, and “pine wood is not curved”. So formaché was chosen, an easily modelable compound based on vegetable fiber, which is imported from the Ivory Coast and once in Spain curves into Valencia.

José Luis González, who is a member of the conservative Popular Party (PP), says with relief that in Piñor there have been no cases of Covid-19 to date, although with his team he is very aware of the local population.

“I call the neighbors, the older people, almost daily. Everyone has my phone number,” says González, who with his councilors helps bring food and medicine purchases to these most vulnerable neighbors.