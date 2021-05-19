Working more than 55 hours a week leaves hundreds of thousands of deaths a year: WHO

Overworking seriously increases the risk of stroke and heart disease, say the WHO and ILO.

The working hours that last for more than 55 hours a week they are a risk factor more harmful than working exposed to carcinogens or without a seat belt: a joint investigation between the World Health Organization (WHO) and the International Labor Organization (ILO) showed that overworking is guilty of hundreds of thousands of deaths annually and it is considered a “serious danger to health”.

Only in 2016, 398 thousand people died from a stroke and 347 thousand due to ischemic heart disease, deaths directly attributable to a work shift that extended beyond 55 hours a week.

According to the study, 9% of the global population (488 million people) maintain weekly working hours greater than 55 hours, a condition that seems to increase after an economic recession and that in this case, may be related to the pandemic.

Working excessively more than 55 hours a week increases by 35% risk of having a stroke and in a 17% risk of dying from ischemic heart disease regarding a working day of 35 to 40 hours a week, explains the WHO.

Latin America and South Asia, the regions where the most overwork is done

The report specifies that these health problems are more common in men (72% of deaths), especially in the Western Pacific and Southeast Asia regions;

According to the OECD, Latin America, Asia and Africa are the regions of the world where more hours are worked: while in the European Union the weekly average is 36 working hours, in Mexico exceeds 46 and the law sets a limit of 48 hours a week.

In the case of Southeast Asia, where the most strenuous hours are concentrated (South Korea stipulates a maximum of 52 hours of work per week), some countries lack clear legislation that specify the limit of time that workers dedicate to their employment.

The pandemic and the increase in working hours

The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the global trend to adopt a hybrid work scheme in those jobs where it is not necessary to go to an office or workplace every day.

However, different surveys have shown that the advent of the home office has also caused a widespread increase in working hours, which ranges from 2.5 hours to 4 more hours.

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, spoke in favor of governments, employers and workers working together to put limits on the current situation to protect the health of workers, after stating that “no job justifies exposing oneself to the risk of suffering a cardiovascular accident or ischemic heart disease.”

However, labor schemes and lax laws to the detriment of workers are a constant around the world, despite the scientifically proven health complications that excessive work entails.

