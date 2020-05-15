Cuomo sued for not using interpreter at press conferences 0:28

(CNN Business) – Danny Engel lost his independence after the coronavirus pandemic arrived.

Engel, who suffers from epilepsy, usually works part-time at a CVS pharmacy in Bedford Hills, New York, during the week, and has his own apartment under a supported housing program. She also gets help with daily chores like cleaning her home and shopping for groceries.

But when the coronavirus shutdown began, his department’s support staff informed him that they couldn’t directly help him.

Engel, 31, then moved in with her parents and had to cut her CVS work hours on her doctor’s recommendation to be exposed to fewer people during her shift.

The coronavirus pandemic has caused employees in a large number of industries to quit their jobs, relocate, and end up uprooting their lives in search of other options. The crisis has been especially harsh for people with disabilities, many of whom have jobs in the retail industry, according to activists and employment service providers. It may also be more difficult for Americans with disabilities to find a job as opportunities run out, and they may face more problems living independently.

For many workers with disabilities, the pandemic has meant relying more on their families for additional support. Engel is frustrated that he has to work fewer hours than he normally does at CVS and is unable to interact with customers.

“I would like to go back to the old routine,” he said.

His parents, Mike and Marion, added: “From a longer-term perspective, this is not a good situation for Danny to continue to grow independently as much as possible.”

Challenges in the retail sector

About 1.2 million people with disabilities worked in the retail industry during 2018, according to the latest data from the Census Bureau.

During the pandemic, employees with disabilities are doing essential jobs, but they are also struggling “by navigating the multiple changes in processes and policies that are being implemented,” said Julie Christensen, director of policy and advocacy for the Association of People Supporting Employment First.

For many Americans with cognitive or developmental disabilities, working in a supermarket or pharmacy is the “ideal job,” said Cheryl Bates-Harris, senior disability advocacy specialist at the National Disability Rights Network.

Work provides independence and social interaction with clients and colleagues. Usually it is the workers’ first expense of money. Repeating stocking shelves, cleaning floors, packing food, greeting customers, and other responsibilities in stores are “chores that you can learn and master,” Bates-Harris explained.

But for supermarket employees who are hearing impaired and dependent on lip-reading, the pandemic has made it impossible for them to communicate with shoppers wearing face masks.

“I depend on lip reading to fill in the blanks when I have a conversation with someone. Now, with everyone wearing masks, I suddenly can’t read lips anymore and am completely lost, ”said Matt Dacey, who works at Kroger in Lexington, Kentucky and is a member of the United Food and Commercial Workers union. “Everything around me is just noise, and none of it makes sense. The mental fatigue it causes is quite severe, “he added.

Many employees with disabilities have sensory conditions, so wearing gloves and masks can be challenging. Some workers face a challenge in identifying social distances in stores.

The coronavirus led Angela Schub, who has worked as a packer at Stop & Shop on Long Island, New York, and is cognitively disabled, to apply for a leave of absence from work.

“I love working with my friends and colleagues,” said Schub, who has held the position for 12 years. “I am a sociable person.”

Schub, 34, said her parents were concerned that she was having difficulty understanding the social distancing requirements at the store.

The virus has also transformed her life in other ways. She does not know how to drive and has not been able to see her fiancé, who also lives with her parents, because both families fear that it is a very high risk. She also cannot meet her job coach, she said.

Support system

Activists fear the crisis will make it even more difficult for workers with disabilities who took voluntary leave in the pandemic or who were laid off to find work. They explain that these employees may face barriers to re-entering the workforce due to a weakened support structure around them.

And with millions of Americans increasing unemployment charts during the pandemic, workers with disabilities will face increased competition to find work.

A “big concern” is “ensuring that the employment support system remains intact so that people with disabilities are not left behind as we restart the economy,” said Christensen of the Association of People Supporting Employment First.

Alphapointe fights for disabled employment 3:30

At Washington Vocational Services, a group that helps people with disabilities find jobs, about 87% of employees the organization has previously placed in jobs have had to retire during the pandemic, despite a high percentage working in supermarkets and retail stores. In many cases, these employees cannot work because they have supervised living situations and cannot risk contracting the virus at work and infecting their housemates, said the organization’s executive director, Janet Bruckshen.

One of these workers, Sean Curtis, an employee of PCC Community Markets in Edmonds, Washington with a cognitive disability, had to retire because he lives in a residential home with five other disabled people and could be at risk of spreading the virus to them.

“It bothers me not being there with my coworkers,” he said. Curtis has exhausted the store’s paid time off, so he is now running out of resources and has to rely on his disability benefits.

Many employees with disabilities also work closely with job coaches and employment service providers who place them in specialized positions. But such companies have experienced layoffs and licenses during the crisis.

“We are seeing that vendors have fired 60% to 75% of direct support professionals due to cash flow concerns,” Christensen said. “These workers may not be receiving the life supports they need to adapt to the changes and continue to succeed in their jobs,” he added.

Social distancing has also prevented workers and job coaches from physically meeting at work.

“It is really difficult. The job coach is supposed to watch you and give you suggestions, ”said Engel, the CVS employee.

.