Braulio Carbajal

La Jornada newspaper

Thursday, May 28, 2020, p. 22

According to official data, the retirement fund managers (Afore) have invested in clean energy projects, approximately 3,250 million pesos, resources that are at risk of being lost if the changes to the electricity policy take place, which would mean a new breakdown for millions of workers.

Abraham Vela, president of the National Commission of the Retirement Savings System (Consar), accepted that the government measures in renewable energy have caused uncertainty and can translate into a small loss for the Afore.

However, said the official, it is not a matter of concern, since the amount is less compared to the total resources managed by the system, which is 4 trillion pesos.

The Afore as a whole have 3,250 million pesos invested in energy projects. That amount is nothing compared to the system resources, the exposure is small. That issue does not worry me, but if those projects are canceled, it will have an impact on workers, it will not be noticed but it will be there, he said.

If realized, the loss of the Afore in clean energy projects would be added to other failed investments, such as the 500 million dollars (6.5 billion pesos at the exchange rate of that year) invested in Black Gold by Afore Sura and Citibanamex.

This amount was assumed as a loss for the workers once the oil platform leasing company was declared bankrupt. In this regard, the Afore involved indicated that it was a small part of their total portfolio.

Another case was the 370 million pesos that Pensionissste invested to become the largest shareholder of the construction company ICA. Between 2015 and 2018, when it was heading towards a crisis that led to a financial restructuring that would erase the investment of the administrator.

At the time, Consar said that Pensionissste made the investment with all possible care and under established rules.

Another case, where the current government was involved, was the 17 thousand 190 million pesos of Inbursa, Pensionissste, Profuturo, XXI-Banorte and Sura at the New Texcoco Airport, which was canceled through a public consultation.

At the time, the decision caused major losses to the Afore; however, according to the government, to date, the aforementioned administrators have already recovered the amount.

Although the 3 thousand 250 million pesos that the Afore maintain in clean energy is less than what they had at the Texcoco airport or in Oro Negro, it is higher than what they had invested in ICA, and it is double with respect to the thousand 500 million pesos that Mexican workers withdrew in April for unemployment.

Although several companies have obtained protection, the story is not yet over, as Manuel Bartlett, director of the Federal Electricity Commission, has accused private firms of stealing.

