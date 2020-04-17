CIUDAD JUÁREZ, Mexico, Apr 16 (.) – Several protests have erupted outside factories along the U.S.-Mexico border in recent days following the deaths of some workers, including employees of U.S. companies, due to the what the protesters said was the coronavirus.

So far, 82 people have tested positive for coronaviruses in Ciudad Juárez, northern Mexico and off El Paso, Texas, local authorities said Thursday. A total of 19 have died, according to official city health data.

Several workers at Lear Corporation, a Michigan-based car seat maker, have died of respiratory illness, the company told ..

For its part, Honeywell International assured . that a worker at one of its plants in the city had died after being sent home to undergo quarantine and receive medical attention.

The deaths and protests over production at border factories are the result of outbreaks of the virus at meat-packing plants in the United States, which have raised concerns about working conditions during the epidemic.

The shutdowns that aim to stop the spread of the coronavirus are disrupting supply chains in the North American region, with growing friction between governments and companies about which industries should continue to operate.

In the 10 border cities where factories cluster, the virus has killed twice as many people per capita compared to the rest of the country.

On Thursday, dozens of workers protested in front of one of the Honeywell units where the deceased employee worked, demanding their temporary closure, following similar protests at other plants in the United States and Ciudad Juárez, as well as in other border cities such as Tijuana, Mexicali and Matamoros.

“We want them to respect quarantine,” said Mario González, who said the Honeywell Ademco factory produces fire alarms. “The manager said we are essential. I don’t think an alarm is essential.”

Honeywell said the factory does heating, ventilation, and air conditioning controls for critical infrastructure such as hospitals and laboratories.

In a statement to ., the company said it was sad about the death of a worker. Although the cause of death has not been confirmed by COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, Honeywell said he proceeded to shut down the workplace for two days to clean it up.

The company did not specify when the death occurred, but it did state that the worker had not been at the site since April 2, when a medical examination failed.

Lear, for his part, said he had ceased all employee-related activities before April 1 in Ciudad Juárez.

“We are saddened that several employees of our operations in Ciudad de Juárez, who were receiving medical treatment at the same local government social security hospital in Juárez, have died due to complications from respiratory diseases,” the company said in the statement.

Lear’s closure appeared to be in line with the Mexican government’s declaration of a health emergency on March 30, forcing companies to suspend operations if their activities are deemed nonessential.

The Border Committee of Workers (CFO), a Piedras Negras labor rights group in Coahuila, Mexico, said in a report on Wednesday that some factories were unprepared to continue operating.

“In some companies, as of late March, they did not have soap in the bathrooms or in the dining room sinks. In most of them there is no way to keep the production areas ventilated because there are no windows,” he added, adding that some companies that they sent the workers home they cut their wages in half.

On Wednesday, dozens of workers protested in front of an assembly plant of the American Regal Beloir that produces motors for household appliances. They demanded the closure of that plant after the alleged death of one of his coworkers.

“He passed away last night. He was working here. There are infected and they are not notifying us,” said a person during the protest who identified himself as a Regal employee, but declined to give his name.

. was unable to confirm the worker’s death. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Mexican government is investigating whether some non-essential companies continue to operate. Refusing to follow the rules could constitute the crime of health damage and could cost lives, Undersecretary of Health Hugo López-Gatell said Wednesday.

From April 3 to Tuesday, 15% of companies with non-essential activities had refused to stop working, the official added.

In Tijuana, a manufacturing enclave off San Diego that has recorded 271 cases of coronavirus, workers at a Plantronics plant protested this week. According to newspaper reports, employees said two workers had died and others appeared to show possible symptoms of coronavirus.

Plantronics did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A 23-year-old Plantronics worker in Tijuana told . that she was asked to stay home only this week, although her husband continues to work at a company that produces steel materials.

“It is useless for me to stay home without leaving if he continues to take risks,” said the young woman, who declined to be identified for fear of retaliation from her employer. “We are having a very bad time. We were going to work in great fear.”

(Additional report by Daina Beth Solomon and Abraham González in Mexico City; Translated by Noé Torres; Edited by Adriana Barrera)