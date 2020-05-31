Thousands of people against the closure of the aluminum plant in Aloca in San Cibrao this Sunday they cut the A-8 Cantabrian Highway, which connects Lugo with Irún, at the height of Ribadeo (Lugo). Some protesters have created a barricade of wheels that have been lit as a symbol of protest.

As confirmed by Europa Press the Directorate General of Traffic (DGT), at about 11.45 this morning there was a cut in the motorway that caused the paralysis of traffic in the area by the entry into the highway of thousands of people in demonstration.

Thus, those attending the protest went to the A-8, as it passed through Ribadeo, to denounce the intention of the aluminum-producing company of lay off more than half a thousand workers employees in the factory located in the town hall of Cervo.

After more than an hour of demonstration on the highway, the thousands of residents and affected by the company’s decision returned to the Ribadeo bus station, from where the demonstration had left.

To this now the highway maintenance service is cleaning the remains of wheels and then proceed to reopen the traffic flow.

Feijóo asks for European funds

The President of the Xunta, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, bets on applying European Union (EU) funds to “essential” industries for Galicia and Spain such as Alcoa and its San Cibrao plant, in Cervo (Lugo). The opposite would be, in his view, a “very serious error.”

During the twelfth videoconference with the Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, and the rest of the regional leaders held this Sunday, Feijóo has transferred his “concern” not only for this primary aluminum plant, but also for those that would be “affected” by the Modifications to the Coastal Law that the Climate Change and Energy Transition Law provides – recently sent to the Cortes.

In his press appearance after this meeting, the Galician president recalled that since Spain is going to receive, according to Sánchez, about 140 billion euros from the European recovery plan, “it would be a very serious mistake” not to apply them to industries “key”.

Precisely, after Alcoa’s announcement to partially close its Cervo facilities and the “very serious news”, Feijóo regretted, firing more than 500 workers -although the compromised positions could exceed 700-, this Sunday there have been protests in the region of A Mariña in which thousands of people have participated to request the “Temporary intervention” of the fabric.

For the owner of the Galician Executive, this situation it is not a “surprise”, because the State Government It has been “since October 2018 committing” the continuity of the company, without “guaranteeing a maximum price” of electricity to industries that are large consumers and without putting “no solution on the table”. But “there is a small margin of weeks,” added Feijóo.

Thus, and since Alcoa was included among the essential services that they had to continue during the economic shutdown stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, “it doesn’t make any sense” that now jobs are lost “for not proposing” an energy price. “That jobs are lost due to the negligence of the central government does not make sense,” he argued.

In this context, Feijóo regrets that, as he has related, “he received neither a comment nor a response” from President Sánchez during the videoconference.

Nationalization, “dialectical question”

On nationalization proposal From the plant that some training courses require, including the BNG, the President of the Xunta has reduced to “a dialectical question” any solution “that does not make it possible to lower the electricity price.” “It is putting the secondary before the main,” he summarized.

For this reason, he insisted that the energy cost must be “specified” at a level “compatible with the viability” of an activity. Thus, “we will automatically find that company and others in a position to operate in the factory.”