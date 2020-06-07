Despite the announcement of the mayor of the Santo Domingo Este (SDE) municipality, Manuel Jiménez, that this building institution will proceed to stop the construction of the bus terminal that the government is building in the Parque del Este facilities, this Saturday the Workers continued the infrastructure works.

During a visit of Listín Diario to the site, it was possible to observe, in addition to the workers, trucks that were used to transport materials for the work.

Mayor Manuel Jiménez said that the work will be paralyzed, after accepting the ruling of the Constitutional Court (TC), no. TC / 00553/19, dated December 10, 2019, which, according to what he said, orders the suspension of the work carried out there.

Minister of Public Works

The Minister of Public Works, Ramón Pepín, has referred to the decision, who assures that this institution has complied “to the letter” with the stipulations of the two high courts.

“Public Works is, and always will be, respectful of the legal system and the courts of the Dominican Republic,” said the official, in an interview for Listin Diario in his office, where he explained why the work should not be stopped.

He pointed out that contrary to what the opponents allege, the sentences only asked that the work be stopped until certain requirements are met.

He said that everything required has been met, such as certification from the Ministry of the Environment, of no objection to this project and the authorization issued on December 13, 2018 by the chapter hall of the Santo Domingo Este City Council, which approved the use of soil for the project.

Mayor’s office

When making the announcement in the ordinary session of the Council of Councilors, Jiménez explained that in compliance with the ruling of the Constitutional Court, the council proceeds to use all the legal and administrative mechanisms and procedures in order to paralyze the work, until a environmental impact study, as established by the high court device.

The decision of the municipal mayor was considered by the majority of the council members that make up the Edilicio Council, after considering that it seeks to prevent the construction of a Bus Terminal arbitrarily and without complying with legal and environmental procedures.