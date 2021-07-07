Worker slips and falls from a water pipe in the Centro neighborhood

MEXICO CITY.- Elements of the Auxiliary Police (PA) of the Secretariat of Citizen Security (SSC) assisted a man who fell from a water pipe in the Centro neighborhood, Cuauhtémoc mayor’s office.

The police learned about and channeled the emergency services, at the height of Avenida Juárez, in front of the Hemiciclo a Juárez, where they observed a worker with a water pipe, when he slipped from the tank and fell, so they immediately ran to help him .

Once they realized that the Urban Services worker of the City’s Ministry of Works and Services was conscious, they requested emergency services, while they cordoned off the area to avoid any other incident.

Staff from the SSC Emergency and Rescue Squad (ERUM) arrived at the scene, who diagnosed a contusion in the pelvis and hemothorax on the right side, for which he was transferred to a hospital for definitive care.

