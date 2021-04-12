Workcation, doing home office without being at home

The Workcation is an alternative to combat the stress and routine that the prolonged home office has left behind. (Photo: iStock)

The Covid-19 pandemic led us to work from home, but it also left the feeling that more work is done at home office and after hours; Before this arose a new trend known as workcation.

Workcation – a term formed by the English words work (work) and vacation (vacations) – has become a trend that workers – individually or with the support of some companies – have resorted to, while still fulfilling your remote work, to be able to take time for themselves as if they were on vacation.

The Covid-19 pandemic has generated a radical change in social and labor relations, which has led to the implementation of new strategies to reduce the risk of contagion and guarantee that companies continue to operate through the teleworking model.

However, 13 months after the population was instructed to stay at home – in other countries up to 15 months now – the mental and emotional exhaustion from being at home all day working on a computer became evident, and the havoc on health came. Increased stress, anxiety, and insomnia, to name a few.

The workcation enters the scene

Without a doubt, one of the many changes – and why not, lessons that Covid-19 will leave behind – is that many jobs do not need to have employees who are sitting in an office eight hours five days a week.

Of course, it is possible to carry out remote work, that was clear from the first months of the health emergency; however, it was also quickly observed that the home office brought its technical complications, for example, internet connectivity.

According to a survey carried out by Bumeran in June 2020, for 25% of those interviewed it was essential improve your connectivity because this meant a serious problem when trying to do his job.

In the same survey it was possible to notice other complications, not only the miss your office mates which is a precious link in the work dynamic, but a third of people found that they worked more and outside their hours.

It’s for everyone?

For Laura Zapata Cantú, Academic Associate Dean of the EGADE Business School of Tec de Monterrey, the workcation -as well as the home office- has its advantages and disadvantages.

First, it must be made clear that this is a trend that not all workers could join because neither remote work nor workcation is for all job positions.

“More than a year after the start of the pandemic, where many employees continue to work from home, changing the physical space can be important. New stimuli help re-energize, to have another perspective of personal and professional activities. You just have to remember that this is momentary, “said the dean.

In the case of disadvantages, the academic considered that “the association of a space designed for rest and continuing to be connected to work may not help productivity much. The physical space and the environment that is created around work activities are important, as is the interaction that takes place in this space, physical or virtual, with colleagues ”.

In the case of employers, the academic dean stated that the advantage of the workcation is that it can be considered as part of workers’ compensation, as long as it is supported by paying all or some of the expenses.

However, among the disadvantages, he said that, not being connected to work activities in a place of rest, the expected productivity could not be increased. “The cost is higher than the benefit.”

In Mexico, although it is a trend that has been gradually adopted, there are no surveys or studies on its impact since the pandemic began.

Except for hotel chains and some restaurants that have adopted the term to attract customers through packages of one to six days all inclusive, in general it is still unknown if it has been beneficial for business, for work productivity and for the life of Workers.

In the United States, where there are already figures, it has been identified that 74% of those who are doing home office have considered doing workcation.

A way out of the new routine

“I hardly found out that this is how it is called (workcation) and the truth is that it has helped me to calm down because going from the table to the room or to the kitchen was affecting me,” says Israel Solano, an accountant and who for six years he worked in a small company that is dedicated to the purchase – sale of raw materials.

Before the pandemic, from Monday to Friday – and sometimes on Saturday – I had to go to the company headquarters. A journey that from home took between an hour or an hour and a half, depending on the traffic. He entered at 09:30 and left, usually at 18:00.

And although the first months “he was very happy” doing home office because he could wake up later and work at his own pace, since last October the dynamics were unbearable for him so he had to look for alternatives.

“The Government says we shouldn’t go out or party, but then I thought ‘well it’s me’ and that I decided to find where I could go to work (…) I didn’t want to go out for a walk, I wanted to have internet and a pool ”.

And so it was, in October it was the first time he joined the workcation trend with an outing to Valle de Bravo. A quick internet search was enough for him to have everything ready and to leave his apartment for a week.

Upon his return, he says, he spent a few weeks working at home and then looked for other destinations. Puebla and Cuernavaca have been his options.

“I have to pay it, the company does not support me with that because it is not part of the job, but for me it is fine because if I do the account, I get almost the same amount that I was spending on ordering food at home every day. Now I’m looking for where to give the three meals and I no longer worry, ”he shared.

At Christmas, New Year and Easter he did not go out, those days he stayed at home because he sensed that everyone would take their suitcases to go on vacation and he would risk contracting Covid-19.

And it is that we must not lose sight of the fact that the main risk of workcation is in the health issue because even when the tourism sector has the hygiene measures issued by the government, You are not exempt from contagion in transfers.

More than an alternative

If it is true that during the pandemic there was no economic sector that did not have a negative impact, the tourism sector was one of the hardest hit. So much so that they have found in the workcation a viable alternative to continue operating.

According to data from National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi) in 2020 there was a 46% drop in international tourism. Regarding national tourism, it contracted by 29.7%.

Thus, hotel chains have arranged packages for workers who want to do remote work from a tourist destination not only local, but also worldwide, they can do it with all the comforts.

In addition to that they have conditioned their party and meeting rooms, in spaces with high-speed internet, air conditioning and food and beverage service so that users have nothing to worry about.

“It is a very good and interesting alternative because this makes our research and distance teaching much easier, as well as being able to carry out our work in a timely manner and with great satisfaction,” said Dr. Xuedong Liu Sun in an interview.

An option for the academy

According to associate career professor C in the area of ​​Quantitative Methods at UNAM, the workcation will also be a beneficial option for the research work that he develops in a particular way.

As he commented, every year he had to travel to China, but with the health crisis he has not returned nor does he plan to do so in the short and medium term, so the workcation is a viable alternative to continue with your work.

“Now I don’t want to go, I don’t like that way of working anymore (…) this new way of carrying out academic activities is much better,” he said, “we shouldn’t go on vacation at this time as we used to do, we have to keep healthy distance and take appropriate measures to avoid the third wave, but yes we can take the work to other physical spaces”.

Different from going on vacation

Workcation and tourism, underlined the academic dean of EGADE, Laura Zapata Cantú, should not be seen as synonyms because each one attends to special needs.

“It is not considered a form of tourismIt is a new way of making use of a physical space that was designed for a different use, for rest and disconnection from the daily and work routine ”, he explained.

However, although this trend will not disappear – as neither will the home office or home scohooling – it is important to note that the accompaniment of colleagues and colleagues from work and school is needed, so that the workcation will not become a trend that predominates over the holidays.

“We must remember the reason for having vacation days, people not only need to change stimuli, it is a matter of disconnection, of changing routine, of seeking a connection with the family and with oneself (for that reason) the companies They have a new opportunity to reimagine how and where work is done, keeping in mind the specific work areas and key activities of the organization ”, concluded Zapata Cantú.