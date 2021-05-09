Work wants to have a single unemployment benefit from 2022 of 452 euros per month

The Ministry of Labor and Social Economy wants to simplify and improve the level of unemployment protection assistance and create a new service that will integrate all existing ones, which will come into force from 2022 and will have a amount of 80% of the Iprem (451.90 euros per month, according to the Iprem of 2021).

This is reflected in reform 10 of component 23 of the Transformation, Recovery and Resilience Plan, where it is stated that the reform is aimed at replacing the level of unemployment protection, regulated in the General Law of Social Security and in the programs of Active Insertion Income (RAI) and extraordinary unemployment benefit (SED), integrating them into a new benefit, complementary to contributory protection, that protects the situation of transition to employment.

The text explains that it would be integrate into the ordinary allowance for exhaustion the extraordinary modalities that have been created at different times.

Likewise, it is pointed out that this integration It will be done in coordination with the development of the Minimum Living Income (IMV), which includes increasing its beneficiaries and developing inclusion itineraries.

The nature of the new subsidy will be that of a unemployment benefit, complementary to the contributory level, linked to previous contributions and financed from the unemployment benefit budget and whose management will be attributed to the State Public Employment Service (SEPE) and the Social Institute of the Navy (ISM).

To access this subsidy, the accreditation of lack of individual income and, in some cases, family responsibilities and commitment and compliance with a personalized employment itinerary before the competent public employment service.

The duration of it It will depend on the age, family circumstances and the duration of the exhausted benefit, with the objective of extending the current maximum period of the ordinary subsidy, incorporating the extensions of the extraordinary subsidies still in force.

As indicated in the Plan, the purpose of this measure is to extend unemployment protection, improving coverage by extend the duration of subsidies and eliminate lack of protection in current programs, but also simplify system operation, reducing the number of figures to give more clarity, legal certainty and facilitate management.

Personalized employment itinerary

In addition, you want to link this protection with the follow-up commitment and conducting a personalized employment itinerary and allow the provision serves as a transition to social protection when the beneficiary does not rejoin the labor market and is in a vulnerable situation.

The group that is the object of this reform is that of people who exhaust the contributory benefit and remain unemployed and people who accredit more than six and less than 12 months of contributions, so that they cannot access the contributory benefit.

However, the Ministry of Labor makes it clear in the text of the Plan that the definition of the regulatory changes will be addressed at the social dialogue table with social agents.