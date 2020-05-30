Work stress: What really produces it? Unsplash

Work stress: What really produces it. The fast pace of the city can lead you to feel an excessive workload and your performance decreases just by thinking about the endless list of slopes.

If you identify with the previous lines you are probably living work stress. 75% of Mexicans suffer fatigue from work stress, surpassing countries such as China and the United States, explain the health experts in the official page of the Mexican Social Security Institute.

It is noted that the work stress It is the increasing pressure in the work environment, managing to provoke the physical and / or mental saturation of the worker, generating various consequences that not only affect health, but also their closest environment as it generates an imbalance between work and personal. Explains the official site of the Mexican Institute of Social Security.

There are several reasons that can lead you to suffer work stress, And it is necessary that you pay attention to the following list of causes, if you feel identified (or) go to a specialist before stress has an unfortunate outcome.

Excessive workload

Lack of staff to delegate activities

Very low salary

Late or incomplete payment

Pressure from managers

Managers who give contradictory indications

Too many responsibilities

Lack of incentives or motivation

Conflicts with other coworkers

Excessive working days

If you think that your work makes you feel stressed frequently and the reality that far from enjoying it you feel overwhelmed all the time, do not hesitate to go to a health specialist before the pressure leads you to make serious mistakes at work.

Visit our YouTube channel

.