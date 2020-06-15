Colombia’s dream of having its second racetrack is getting closer. The good news is generated after the resumption of the works of the new Antioquia Central Park, after they were suspended on March 25 as a result of the national government’s measures in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In dialogue with F1Latam.com, Pedro Mejía, general coordinator of the project, ratified the commitment of all parties to fulfill the contract and deliver the scenario finished. It is currently at 64.5% and is expected to be completed in late August.

The synergy between the new administration of the Antioquia Interior and the company in charge of the project is total. Around the new stage several works are also being carried out that will beautify the sector and will make the mobility and quality of life of citizens optimal.

The works of the Antioquia Central Park that are underway include the two layers of asphalt, tribunes, enclosures, viaducts, public spaces and access to the stage.

In F1Latam.com we will be telling you in the coming weeks how this great project and dream continues for fans of motor sport in Colombia.In December 2019 we were in Medellín visiting Antioquia Central Park. Here is the video with all the details of the project: