Work permit for students will have the same validity as TPS

April 23, 2021

Lawyer María Trina Burgos, an expert in migration, in an interview for the program Say it Here with the community, reported that Venezuelan students in the United States will now be able to lower the hours of their courses to be able to work.

Graduates holding the F-1 student visa who wish to obtain Optional Practical Training (OPT) may request employment authorization, which in the expert’s opinion has the same duration as the Temporary Protection Statute (TPS).

The option to digitally file Form I-765, Application for Employment Authorization, benefits the applicant in these three categories:

