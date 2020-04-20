The Woking team was in the process of ‘modernization’

The new simulator will also be affected by logistical difficulties

The construction of the new wind tunnel at the McLaren facilities, which came from the hand of a new simulator as well, has been delayed due to the confinement caused by the Covid-19 coronavirus and the logistical difficulties that it entails.

In June last year, Andreas Seidl was in charge of announcing that the Woking team would build a new wind tunnel in the bowels of the McLaren Technology Center, something that Seidl himself saw as “mandatory” to return to fight with the greats.

However, the problems in relation to the coronavirus have led to a logical delay in the works of the wind tunnel and the simulator, as reported by the German portal Motorsport-Total.

Despite all this, Andreas Seidl continues with his roadmap that aims to fight again at the top of Formula 1 with the three big teams – Mercedes, Ferrari and Red Bull.

The German assures that he has a plan to return the British formation to where it belongs and, once things get back on track, he will work hard to execute it.

“Regardless of this discussion about regulations and the crisis, we have a clear plan that we have to work on to become a better team in the future.”

“This plan has not changed, we will continue with it as soon as we return to our companies,” said Seidl, in words for the previously mentioned medium.

As for the large teams, in addition to the economic gap that separates them –something the FIA ​​already works through the budget limit–, Andreas admits that they work better, but he hopes to ‘turn the tables’ little by little .

“The teams simply do a better job. We, as McLaren, have to focus on that and just work on our to-do list bit by bit,” Andreas Seidl said in conclusion.

