The play Spring garden (1884) of Vincent van Gogh, was stolen from the Singer Museum, in Laren, The Netherlands, overnight from Sunday to Monday.

According to a statement, the thieves took advantage of the fact that the compound is currently closed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The painting, an oil on paper on panel showing the garden of the parish house in Neunen, was loaned by the Groninger Museum for the temporary exhibition Mirror of the Soul and is the only work by the Dutch artist who owns that heritage.

The robbery caused anger, shock and sadness, Evert van Os, director of the museum, told reporters.

The enclosure houses the collection of the American couple William and Anna Singer, a collection focused on modernism.