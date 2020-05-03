Mexico City.- In the face of global confinement to lessen the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, work at home has become the great advantage of those professions and productive activities that can perform their functions remotely.

Before the pandemic, only 20% of the organizations in the areas of services, administration and human resources did work from home, informed the director of Institutional Relations of ManpowerGroup, Héctor Márquez Pitol.

But now, 70% of these companies organize their activities and produce through remote work, with the novelty of having introduced the concept of “smart work”, to define all the advantages and options that have capitalized on this labor trend.

The Manpower executive explained that in terms of costs, companies that adopt the new concept can reduce at least 25% of fixed expenses in office rent and payment of services.

On the productivity side, the most recent measurements indicate that “smart work” or from home is equivalent to producing 16 more days a year; although this figure may increase depending on the ability of businesses to adapt to the model.

However, adapting to the new model does not mean that organizations are taking steps towards digital transformation, just by using Zoom, Microsoft Teams or Google Drive.

It is necessary to go through a process of diagnosis, decision-making and rethinking of fundamental business factors that could seem risky or difficult, but in the end it will end up being extremely satisfactory and even profitable, explained Julián Esbrí, Head of Data & Analytics at Ogilvy México .

