Words from Yasiel Puig after his signing in the Mexican League

The Cuban guy Yasiel puig had some words for the world after his new signing in the Mexican League after not obtaining anything in the MLB.

The signature ofYasiel puig with the Águilas de Veracruz it was confirmed after a publication on the official website of said team and a post with some words from the same player.

Here the words of Yasiel puig:

“Thank you Mexico, for being here for me once more in my life. Thank you to the Aguilas de Veracruz for this opportunity and for opening your arms to me. This #wildhorse is grateful and happy to play the field once again! “

How was your stay in the Dominican League:

In 7 games of the semifinals at LIDOM, Yasiel puig he hit .240 with 3 doubles and an RBI. The Cuban did not even hit his first home run in LIDOM, although he played more than 15 games.

Puig He is coming off his best offensive season, hitting .275 with 23 homers, 85 RBIs, 19 stolen bases and 55 runs scored in 2019, when he played for the Cleveland Indians and Cincinnati Reds.