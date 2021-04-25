Words by Jorge Masvidal after being knocked out by Kamaru Usman

Jorge Masvidal and thousands of fans were hoping that a full camp would allow him to change history and beat Kamaru Usman in the rematch.

However, to his bad fortune, the result of the fight at UFC 261 was much more forceful than at UFC 251. Contrary to popular belief, Kamaru Usman proved to have KO power and gave Jorge Masvidal the first knockout of his long race.

During the weeks leading up to the fight, Usman had claimed to be dissatisfied with his performance in the first match. After beating Gilbert Burns by TKO in the third round at UFC 258, Kamaru gained confidence in the power of his fists.

This Saturday he showed it to the world with a violent ending that few saw coming. Kamaru outpointed Jorge in the first round, both on his feet and in the fight and on the ground. Although Masvidal managed to land dangerous elbows from below, the first round of the contest favored the Nigerian.

When Usman was expected to start making more use of his fighting, he did the opposite. The Nigerian hit a spectacular right hand that sent Jorge to the canvas. Before he could recover, Kamaru lunged at him and landed several hammer blows before the referee intervened.

Shortly after suffering the first KO loss of his entire professional career, Jorge Masvidal made his first statements.

“First time in my career that I got knocked out and it happens in front of all my people, my family, my friends. So yeah, it hurts. He had never been knocked out in fifty professional fights. Usman showed me something he didn’t show in the first fight. I did not feel its power and this is what happens when you become overconfident. I thought we were going to fight more. I was ready to fight for twenty-five minutes. All the recognition in the world for him. He took me by surprise, he has my number. There is nothing I can say, he won this fight fairly and clearly. “

